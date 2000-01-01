Courthouse prepares for move, bids opened by commissioners

The courthouse project is really starting to progress, with offices now starting to move to their new spaces in preparation for the renovation project. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer advised that the auditor and the treasurer moved to their new location at the annex on Nov. 16 and 17 and the assessor and the recorder moved on Nov. 20 and 21.The clerk's office is the only office moving after Thanksgiving. They will move to 117 E. Main St., next to the Pulaski County Abstract building, on Nov. 27 and 28. In addition, approximately 25 courthouse bids were also opened at the meeting. The bids will be under review.