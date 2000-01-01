Courthouse project bid process to start in September

According to the current timeline given at a July 17 commissioners meeting, the bid process for the courthouse renovation project is expected to begin around mid-September. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer said that it is probably best to expect a six week timeline so if anything is delayed with the bond counsel they have some additional flexibility. The assessor, recorder, auditor and treasurer's office are expected to move together over a two day period in early September. The clerk's office will likely need a day of moving on its own. He explained that they intend to have the courthouse fully vacated by the end of September and that will allow them extra time for clean up and to get everything ready before bids are approved.