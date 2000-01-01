Courthouse renovation project nears finish line

Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer gave an update on the courthouse renovation project during a regular county commissioner meeting on Monday, June 2 as things are starting to approach their last phases. First, Origer commented on how nice the new stain on the upstairs floor looks.The current owner's contingency is $79,700.33, which does not reflect the return of approximately $14,000 for the HVAC issue or the credit that the county will be receiving for eliminating the east sidewalk. It does reflect the last big change order, however. Origer noted that he is not comfortable stating specific totals because he is unsure of where they will land with various IT, furniture and appliance expenditures, but he expects they will be able to carve off a few dollars from other line items to add to the contingency later this summer. He advised he has signed off on two change orders since the last commissioners meeting. The first order was rather large, coming to approximately $40,000 for plaster repairs. He said he signed off on it because it had already been underway. The other one he acknowledged should have been sent to the commissioners for their approval.