Courthouse renovation will cause displacement of offices

Details of the courthouse and justice center renovations are being discussed and a couple of things are becoming apparent for county officials.

One: The project is going to be a long process and work may not begin until next year. Two: This will cause a sizable inconvenience for county offices and residents.

During a special session on Friday, Feb. 19, Pulaski County Commissioners were updated on the courthouse and justice center renovation project by Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan P. Origer.

Origer said that although there has been discussion on overlapping the projects in hopes of saving money and shortening the time frame of the project, it’s not possible due to a financial and legal constraints.

Along with the budget being tweaked, Origer advised the commissioners that the courthouse offices, except circuit court, will have to be moved temporarily during the courthouse renovations. Reasons for the move are because of overhauling of the heating and air condition system, changes to the restrooms and the entrances. The restrooms and entrances will not be Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible at times.

Construction of the courthouse is not estimated to begin until 2022.