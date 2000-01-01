Courthouse renovations go into second round of drawings

Although there is a clearer, firmer timeline for the courthouse renovation project, construction is not going to move forward as quickly as hoped. As the schedule stands now, the second round of drawings are expected to be ready in the middle of January. Then, budget updates based off of those drawings will come in February and final updates and approval in March. Lastly, construction drawings are expected to be done by late May and actual construction is expected to break ground in June or July. Currently, the courthouse project is in its second round of drawings, which is when everything from the first round is double-checked and any outstanding layout issues are flushed out.