Courthouse renovations likely to start in January

According to a new timeline, it is expected that the new year will usher in the start of the anticipated courthouse renovation construction project. The original start date was expected to be in November of this year, but due to some delays, it will likely be in January. Community development commission executive director Nathan Origer said that a recent call with the architects and Tonn and Blank was the first formal part Tonn and Blank has played so far in the project. During the call, current drawings, mechanicals, electric and plumbing were all reviewed. He added that going forward, Tonn and Blank will be working on an updated pricing estimate so that Barnes and Thornburg and BakerTilly can begin on the financial items.