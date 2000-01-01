Courthouse updates, new timeline revealed at joint session

During the joint session meeting on Monday, February 12, Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer said that Luminaut will be finishing updated drawings by Friday, Feb. 16, so that Tonn and Blank Construction can prepare one last round of pre-budget estimates and to get ready for re- bidding. As far as a new timeline, Origer said that if the bids come in as expected, then Baker Tilly will sell bonds around May 7 with closing anticipated for early June. Site mobilization will start May 15 and project completion is expected in 13 months, putting it at the middle of June 2025.