Courthouse will be closed during elections

The Pulaski County Courthouse will be closed to the public during the primary election due to COVID-19.

The decision was made to close the courthouse during a regular commissioners’ meeting Monday morning. Election board president Patty Sullivan approached the commissioners asking to close it because of the pandemic.

Sullivan said the results will be posted on the clerk’s office social media page and they may use a white board that can be seen from the public outside.

Commissioners formally approved the request to close the courthouse during the primary election.