Courts celebrate veterans treatment court

An open house for the Pulaski County Veterans Treatment Court gave a chance for the community to learn about the program and celebrate the future of it.

Pulaski Superior Court Judge Crystal Kocher welcomed several in the audience to the open house that was held Aug. 15. She said she is proud that the veterans treatment court is now certified and that they are working to complete a permanent certification.

Kocher explained how the revolving door of criminals in the judicial system prompted her and other county offices to take a harder look at the problem and what some solutions may be.

As the data was being collected it was discovered that veterans were being seen in courts about four or five times a month.

There are five phases as part of the program. The phases are made to reach a wide range of individuals’ needs. It teams the veteran with a mentor who is also a veteran in the hopes of creating a positive influence.

As part of the veterans treatment court, a team was created of various experts and community members. The team consists of the probation department or Andrea Jackson, who will handle the veterans court case management, attorneys, treatment providers, the prosecutor’s office, court staff and a veterans justice specialist.

The veterans treatment court has been entirely funded by grants. Through grants there has been more than $400,000 received. Kocher said there will be fees that the veterans are required to pay.

The courts are also looking for veterans to be mentors.