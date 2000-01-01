COVID-19 vaccine clinics pop up around Pulaski County

Pulaski Memorial Hospital and the Pulaski County Public Library recently partnered to host pop-up vaccine clinics around the county last week. Funding came from a grant awarded to the Pulaski County Public Library by Communities for Immunity. The Francesville clinic, pictured here, was hosted on Friday, Feb. 11 from 4-6 p.m. at Francesville Family Medicine. The other two clinics were held in Monterey and Medaryville on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.