Crafty Christmas Sing-Alongs
By:
Megan Galbreath
Families gathered at the Pulaski County Public Library on Saturday, Dec. 6, to get into the holiday spirit with festive crafts and treats. Kids of all ages enjoyed making Christmas tree ornaments and decorating cookies. David and Melissa Norris treated the crowd to a festive medley of Christmas classics, ranging from "O Come, All Ye Faithful" to "I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas," in the Reading Room.
