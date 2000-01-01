Crops may be beyond help

The recent dry conditions throughout Pulaski County have caused damage to plants that might not be able to recover even with the amount of rain the area has received recently.

Pulaski County USDA Farm Service Agency Executive Director Stefanie Hall said the extremely dry conditions are causing the crops to stress.

The stress of the lack of water can be seen in the leaves rolling inward on the corn (pineappling) and the twisting of soybean leaves giving the field a silver or gray tint.

Hall said the corn is at the border of really needing rain while some soybeans are already starting to die. The recent rain may have come a little too late.

The amount of damage may not be understood until later in the season or during harvest time. Some fields may fare better depending on the soil and when they were planted.

