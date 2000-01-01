Culp ends 4-H tenure with ultimate showman

Regan Culp has had an amazing end to her 4-H tenure. Not only did she receive several awards and scholarships but she also earned one of the highest honors a Pulaski County 4-H member can receive — the Ultimate Livestock Showman title.

Culp, who is the daughter of Dan and Melissa Culp, earned her spot in the ultimate livestock showman contest after she earned the top swine showmanship title.

She also earned grand champion gilt, reserve grand champion barrow, reserve showman of showman beef, reserve champion Simmental heifer, champion Simmental steer and reserve grand champion steer.