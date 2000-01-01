Home / News / Culp named a 500 Festival Princess

Regan Culp continues to be royalty as she was recently named one of 33 Indiana women selected as a 500 Festival Princess. 
Culp is the second Pulaski County resident to become a 500 Festival Princess in the last five years. Her royal titles include being named one of two Pulaski County 4-H Royalty in 2016 and in 2018 she earned the title of first runner-up Miss Pulaski County. 
The 2020 500 Festival Princesses represent 14 Indiana colleges and universities and 22 cities and towns across the state. With a cumulative GPA of 3.64 this year’s 500 Festival Princesses were selected from hundreds of applicants based on communication skills, academic performance, community involvement, commitment to service and leadership.

