Dahn wins ultimate showman

Last year, Kassi Dahn watched as the 4-H Ultimate Livestock Showman award was given to Regan Culp after the competition came down to one question.

The two earned the same amount of points and the tiebreaker came down to a question that each answered. Culp got the win, but Dahn earned a lot of experience that helped guide her to the win this year.

This year Dahn heard her name being said as the winner was announced and this time she wasn’t asked a final question.

To become a participant in the ultimate showman contest a 4-H member must win the top showman spot in a species. Dahn faced some of the same competitors as she did last year including Emma Nielsen (sheep), Peyton Newman (dairy heifer) and Shania Howard (rabbits). Ryan Lynch (poultry) and Tori Culp (beef) were new to the competition.

Participants are asked about the different species: horse and pony, rabbits, swine, poultry, sheep, goats, dairy and beef, and lead them around the arena as if it were a regular show. Competitors have eight times that they can show their knowledge with each competitor having the advantage when it comes to the class that they were named the top showman in.

Dahn was given a belt buckle commemorating the win and her name was added to a long list of other winners.