Daugherty named county EMS Director

Natasha Daugherty was recently announced as the pick for Pulaski County EMS Director during a regular commissioners meeting on Monday, Oct. 21. Commissioner president Chuck Mellon explained that they had a lot of good applicants – both people working within and outside of the department – but Daugherty stood out above the rest. The commissioners held the first round and a final round of interviews earlier this month. Daugherty started her journey in emergency services with completing an EMT course offered by Pulaski County EMS. This later inspired her to earn her EMT certification as well as pursue a degree in paramedicine.