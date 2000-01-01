Day to succeed Allman as county health officer

The Pulaski County Commissioners formally approved Dr. Timothy Day as the successor to Dr. Rex Allman during a regular board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Allman said at Tuesday's meeting that Day's appointment received unanimous approval from the county health board. He will take over the position starting on Feb. 1. Day is currently practicing at Pulaski Memorial Hospital as a family medicine specialist. Allman explained that over the last couple of weeks Day has been working with him on the transition and has been meeting up with health board members.