Daytona makes it a double season

Winamac’s Justin Haley stands in Daytona International Speedway Victory Lane after his Kaulig Racing team dominated Friday night’s 250-mile NASCAR Xfinity race.

The three-car team would see Haley win the first stage with teammate Ross Chastain second. Teammate AJ Allmendinger won the second stage with Chastain and Haley pushing.

In the final stage on the final lap as Haley surged from fifth to third, he’d get blocked by Chastain as he made a move to the inside, right before Chastain got into the back of leader Allmendinger, sending the two into the wall, Haley diving to the bottom to avoid the wreck to take the checkered flag.

This was the second win for Haley of the year, the first also coming on a superspeedway at Talladega. Haley now moves into fifth in the driver standings and fourth in the playoff standings. Four races remain in the regular season, and seven playoff races, with historic Darlington up next, for 200 miles on Saturday.