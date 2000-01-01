DeLorenzo named new EMS director

As the new year starts so does the organization of boards and new appointments for county municipalities and the Pulaski County Commissioners followed suit during a regular meeting Monday evening.

Commissioners approved that Kenny Becker would continue as the board president. He was appointed president last year during his first year as a commissioner. They also made several department appointments and hired a new EMS director.

Commissioners approved Brandon DeLorenzo as the EMS director. DeLorenzo was the acting interim director after Bryan Corn resigned on Dec. 7. At one time DeLorenzo was the EMS assistant director for the county.

The commissioners interviewed seven applicants.