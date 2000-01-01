DeLorenzo resigns as EMS director

Brandon DeLorenzo has stepped down from his role as Pulaski County EMS Director. The resignation was announced during a regular county commissioners meeting on Aug. 19. Commissioner president Chuck Mellon read from his resignation letter and stated that although he will no longer be EMS director, he would like to continue to work as a full-time paramedic. Mellon said that once the commissioners approve the resignation they will start the process of advertising the vacant position. The motion was made by vice president Maurice Loehmer and seconded by Mike McClure. It passed unanimously.