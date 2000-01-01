Home / News / DeLorenzo resigns as park manager

DeLorenzo resigns as park manager

By: 
Amber L. Tomlinson

Dave DeLorenzo has resigned as the Winamac parks manager. 
The Winamac Town Council received his letter during their regular meeting on Monday, March 8 He submitted a three-week notice “due to recent unjust comments,” according to the letter. His resignation was approved by the council. 
Town manager Brad Zellers said he will advertise the position.

