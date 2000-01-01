DeLorenzo resigns as park manager
By:
Amber L. Tomlinson
Dave DeLorenzo has resigned as the Winamac parks manager.
The Winamac Town Council received his letter during their regular meeting on Monday, March 8 He submitted a three-week notice “due to recent unjust comments,” according to the letter. His resignation was approved by the council.
Town manager Brad Zellers said he will advertise the position.
