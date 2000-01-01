DeMarco named Miss Tippy Teen

A look of surprise covered the face of Breanna DeMarco on Saturday as she was named the 2018 Miss Tippy Teen.

DeMarco, 17, who is the daughter of Deke DeMarco, said she is thankful for the opportunity to be named Miss Tippy Teen. DeMarco was one of five ladies who were vying for the title of Miss Tippy Teen.

As part of the competition, contestants answered an impromptu question and also let the audience know what career or hobby they would like to pursue in the future. The final portion of the contest was for the ladies to dress up in formal wear and walk the stage while information about the ladies was shared such as the name of their parents and other interests.

