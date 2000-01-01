Home / News / Departments participate in snow plow simulator
A brief stint of snowfall covered the ground on Sunday, Nov. 14, giving many a preview of what winter may bring this year. This photo was taken in southern Pulaski County near Thornhope.

Departments participate in snow plow simulator

By: 
Megan Galbreath

The Pulaski County Highway Department and Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is preparing for the potential of heavy snow this winter by participating in training on a snow plow simulator. Mark Ennis, safety and risk manager for insurance carrier Bliss McKnight, was present at a regular commissioners meeting on Nov. 15 to inform the commissioners on the simulation training which was set to occur the day of the meeting as well as the next day. Ennis explained that the simulation training takes place in a small recreational trailer that has three large screens that simulates driving a plow through the snow. The instructor sits in the back and pulls up various scenarios and hazards for participants to go through.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

