Device found in courthouse didn’t contain explosives

A suspicious device found in the Pulaski County Courthouse didn’t contain explosives or incendiary components, according to police.

The device that was found by the maintenance department at about 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, was located in the basement bathroom which is open to the public.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the device was “concealed and not found to be out in the open at the time of its discovery.” The maintenance employee who found the device was unharmed.

Richwine said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Indiana State Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team had been notified. The team, along with assisting personnel, checked multiple county offices. No additional suspicious devices were found.

\Winamac Police Officers responded to the call and received assistance from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. Pulaski County Emergency Management also responded to assist.