Digging into the Past

A new chapter will be starting soon for the Pulaski County Historical Society. In a couple of weeks or so, the empty lot next to Refined (110 N. Monticello Street) will begin to transform into the new home for many of the county's most prized historical artifacts. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday, Aug. 12 at the future site of the new museum in downtown Winamac and was attended by local officials, historical society members and many other interested parties. Several individuals spoke at the ceremony on Monday afternoon to congratulate the society on this milestone step. Speakers included Pulaski County Historical Society President Ryan Harrison, Circuit Court Judge Mary Welker, Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce President Leslie Hanson, Main Street Winamac President Nikki Pugh, Jimmy Terry of FBI Buildings and Tom Miller of TM Construction.