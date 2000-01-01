Discussion of Sportsman’s Bar & Grill continues with Monterey Council

Discussion of the Sportsman’s Bar & Grill hasn’t died as the council may now have the opportunity to work on the building or demolish it.

Monterey council president Doug Denton said grant funding may be available to address the continued cleanup or securing of the building that still stands.

Since a portion of the Sportsman’s Bar & Grill collapsed on April 23, 2015, the council has pushed to have the mess cleared. The owner of the property, when the building collapsed, appeared to not have an interest in cleaning it up. It was later given to someone who cleaned up a majority of the mess but some still remains. The concern of the Monterey Town Council is not so much the mess anymore but the portion of the building that remains. The council fears the remaining portion will collapse due to lack of structural stabilization. As a way to combat the issue without buying the property, the town has had a Phase I assessment completed on the building.

Denton said if the grant funding can be obtained and the town can afford a local match, the town or county would have to take ownership of the building. Denton anticipates that the town would work with the county to raise the local match.

“You will never get a ‘yes vote’ out of me for that,” said councilman Jim Fleury. “There’s too much liability with the building next to it.”

Denton thinks the county could condemn the building and it would open other avenues for cleanup. He doesn’t want to see the streets closed because of a collapsed building. It would hamper the businesses. He said he will continue to research the situation and maybe the town can come up with a proposal to address the commissioners with.