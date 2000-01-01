Discussion starts on sheriff department’s pay matrix issues

Pulaski County Sheriff Jeff Richwine recently started the discussion with the county council on potentially adjusting the department's pay matrix. During their conversation, it was highlighted that there are some ways to raise the income for the department, such as the work release center and increasing the amount of federal inmates in the jail. Incoming sheriff Chris Schramm said that it is his intention to increase the amount of federal inmates when he takes office. Schramm said that the department has great employees in the jail, dispatch and on the road and they want to try to keep them. Adjusting the matrix would help keep the county competitive with surrounding counties.