Discussions about courthouse project, work release program continue

Both the courthouse project and the work release program are continuing to inch forward, but are still in the early stages of development. Currently, the courthouse project is progressing through the design phase, with two drafts of floor plans being presented to both boards. The two potential floor plans outline which offices could go in what spaces. More individual meetings will be held to discuss those matters further. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer said one of those meetings will be between Sheriff Richwine and the architects' IT department to discuss some security concerns. As for the work release program that was approved to be held in the basement of the justice center, Origer reported that design work is still moving along on that project as well. Right now, the architects are still working on updating last year's plans and deciding what the specific needs are for the project.