District 3 County Councilman resigns from seat

Jerry Locke, District 3 Pulaski County Councilman, resigned from his seat on the council earlier this month. His resignation will take effect on June 30. The Pulaski County Republican Party announced that a caucus will be held on Saturday, June 21 at 9:15 a.m. at the Pulaski County Public Library to fill the vacant seat. County Council President Mike Tiede recognized Locke's resignation during the Pulaski County Council meeting on Monday, June 9 and thanked him for his years of service on the board.