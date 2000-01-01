Donations still needed for Francesville fire truck repair

Although generous donations have been rolling in to help fund the new motor for the Francesville Volunteer Fire Department's front line truck, additional funding is still needed to help them reach their goal - roughly $6,500. Fire chief Buzz Alma advised the council at last month's meeting that in late December there was an oil pressure problem with their front line fire truck and it is in need of a new engine. In total, it will cost $46,275.66. To be able to place the order, they need to secure about $31,000. At a regular meeting on Feb. 1, Alma stated that since then, they have received help from not only townships in the county, but also from the Northern Indiana Power from the Past.