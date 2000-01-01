Downtown revitalization proposed to Winamac Town Council

The Winamac Town Council recently heard a proposal for the rehabilitation and revitalization of downtown Winamac from resident Claude LeMere. LeMere said that he has a background in rehabilitating downtowns and has a passion for restoring and preserving their history. LeMere had several items that he wants the town council to take some time to consider, including experiencing the town's history, possibly making a survey for businesses to fill out, making and passing a downtown building maintenance ordinance and creating a downtown matching grant program, to just name a few.