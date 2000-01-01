Home / News / Drake Fritz and Braden Nuest headed to state finals

By: 
Paul Hettinger

The wrestling season is winding down quickly and Saturday, four wrestling semi-states took place across Indiana as the last obstacle standing in the way of individuals looking for a spot in the state finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. 
Four West Central grapplers advanced to East Chicago Central, facing the toughest competition of the season.” After a long day of wrestling, two Trojans, Drake Fritz (113) and Braden Nuest (145), emerged as state qualifiers. 
Drake Fritz and Nuest will begin their quest for a state title in the opening round of the state finals Friday morning at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The quarterfinals and semifinal matches will be wrestled Saturday morning, followed by the consolation and championship matches later that evening.

