Drivers beware: school’s in session

Schools in Pulaski County have begun a new school year and motorists are being reminded of the increase in bus traffic.

Drivers should be aware of children in school zones and those who are waiting for their buses especially during the early morning hours. Drivers are reminded that buses make numerous stops not only to pick up students but also for railroad tracks. Whenever the school bus stop arm is extended a driver is required by Indiana law to stop. Disregarding a school bus stop arm could result in a misdemeanor that is punishable with a jail sentence and numerous fines.

According to police, most school bus-related accidents involve children walking in front of vehicles or the school bus to retrieve papers or dropped items.

Parents are also encouraged to speak with their children about the danger zone surrounding the school bus. The zone is approximately a 10-foot radius of the bus.

Parents should also remind children of these safety tips:

• Wait for the bus in a safe place away from traffic.

• No horseplay at the bus stop.

• Wait until the bus and other traffic comes to a complete stop before approaching the bus.

• Always cross in front of the bus so the driver can see the child.

• When on the bus remain seated and talk quietly so the driver will not be distracted.

Many times drivers will see police officers patrolling the school grounds at the start of the school day and the end when traffic increases.

Drivers are encouraged to report anyone observed disregarding a school bus stop arm by calling their local law enforcement agency or the Indiana State Police at 1-800-382-0689.