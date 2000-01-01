Drug free council town hall tackles dangers of vaping

The Pulaski County Drug Free Council is setting their sights on vaping and the many dangers it presents to our school-age youth. The drug free council held a town hall discussion on the topic on Wednesday, Sept. 18, which featured guest speakers Cody Hook, principal of Winamac Community High School, and Dr. Timothy Day of Pulaski Memorial Hospital. Day is also the county health officer. Principal Hook first went over the trends administration is starting to see in schools, contributing factors and what they are doing to try to address it. Hook first touched on the different types of vaping systems that are out there. There are several different types of systems, such as vape pens, pods, mods, disposable vapes and cigalikes. THC/CBD vapes are also around, but Hook said that he feels they are staying on top of vaping that they very rarely see those in the school. Bags of confiscated vapes from the previous school year were passed around so attendees could get a better idea of what they actually look like and what types of systems kids are using.