Eagle scout project to repaint caboose approved by Town of Winamac

Scout Carrie Nichols came before the Winamac Town Council on Monday, July 8 to formally seek approval for her proposed Eagle Scout project. As alluded to at a previous meeting, Nichols said that she would like to repaint the Erie Railroad caboose at the Winamac Train Depot and restore it to its former glory. She plans to refresh all of the existing wording and logos with recommended painting materials. Nichols said that the project has to be completed before she turns 18 on Dec. 19. Her goal is to start work on the project in August and finish around October if everything goes well.