Eagle Scout project to repaint, spruce up Monterey park approved

The Monterey Town Council recently heard a proposal from Rowan Peterson, who would like to give the Monterey Town Park a face lift for his Eagle Scout project. In discussion with the town board, Peterson's plan is to repaint the lines on the basketball court and the lamp posts and to use a safe cleaner to remove graffiti from playground equipment. Denton and board member Aaron Gilley agreed that the town would be willing to provide a gallon of green paint from the hardware store in town. Town council president Doug Denton told Peterson to submit what he wants to do for his project in writing so the board can further review it, but overall, the board was accepting of the proposal.