Eastern Pulaski to address AI, chronic absences this school year

Artificial intelligence (AI) and chronic absenteeism are two items that are to be addressed at Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation this next school year. The topics were discussed during the first reading of the corporation handbook during a regular meeting on Monday, June 12. Corporation superintendent Dara Chezem said one of the biggest additions to the handbook is Project Attend, a preventative partnership program between the school corporation, probation and the Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS). President Rausch also asked what the schools are doing to address another item on the horizon that can cause challenges or teachers – artificial intelligence. Hook explained at the high school level they have implemented some short term fixes, but they are looking toward a more long term solution.