Eastern Pulaski adopts new visitor management system

The Eastern Pulaski Community School Board agreed to a three year subscription to a new visitor management system for the district during a regular meeting on Monday, April 8. Superintendent Dara Chezem said that for the three years, it would cost $6,120. She explained that she was recommending this to the school board due to recent legislation. Chezem went on to say that several other school corporations have already purchased a visitor management system. She said that they have reviewed and met with several different companies and she has decided to recommend Verkada, which is the same company as their camera system. Starting this fall, in order to enter into any of the buildings (elementary, middle and high school) visitors will need to scan their driver's license into the system and it will run a quick background check. That information will be sent to the secretary's office.