Eastern Pulaski announces athletic field expansion project contract awards

During a special meeting on Friday, April 28, the Eastern Pulaski school board announced contract awards for its upcoming athletic field expansion project. One contractor bids on each section, which included general construction, earthwork, sportsfield, fencing, paving and irrigation. TM Construction was awarded general construction in the amount of $329,000 for concrete, dugouts, concession stand, electrical and plumbing. For earthwork, DeSabatine Brothers Excavating was awarded the job, in the amount of $99,310. Rudy DeSabatine was approved for irrigation and seeding in the amount of $54,890. Marschands Athletic Field Service was approved for construction of the softball field and the practice football field, siding the softball field, foul poles and goal posts. The amount was for $214,551.72. Chezem recommended rejecting the bid for the fencing and advised that they will be seeking other quotes for that. Central Paving was approved in the amount of $264,822. They will be working on parking lots, curbs, bleacher pads, sidewalks and bleacher pads in the outfield. Once all of those items were approved, they proceeded to look at the proposed change orders for the bids.