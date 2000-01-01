Eastern Pulaski appoints new school board member
By:
Amber L. Tomlinson
The Eastern Pulaski Community School Board welcomed a new member during a regular meeting Monday evening.
Superintendent Dan Foster said the corporation has been working to fill the school board seat that was vacated by Terri Johnston. Johnston represented Van Buren Township on the school board.
A committee then interviewed the three applicants and made a recommendation of Rob Zeider to the school board. He was appointed to the seat unanimously.
See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.