Eastern Pulaski approves bus purchases, projectors

The Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation has approved the purchasing of three new vehicles and projectors totaling more than $290,200.

During a regular school board meeting Monday night, the board approved to purchase new projectors for about 68 classrooms, two new buses and a new van.

Superintendent Dan Foster said some funding was held back from the school renovation project for the projectors. The hope was to purchase between 30 and 40 new machines.

Foster said not all the new projectors will be installed during this school year because they will be installed when school employees have time.

The board also approved to purchase two school buses at a cost of $171,000 and a van with a lift for $59,700.

The buses are identical and hold 78 passengers each. The cost of the buses is $89,500 each. The corporation is also receiving trades for the buses they currently own.