Eastern Pulaski approves changes to student participation in sports

Eastern Pulaski Community School Board members addressed a handful of changes regarding students being involved in sports and extracurricular activities.

School board members met during a regular meeting Monday evening to discuss extracurricular participation and COVID-19 policies for athletic contests. One of the first issues addressed was whether students who are attending school virtually can participate in extracurricular activities such as sports.

Superintendent Dara Chezem recommended that the students who are attending Eastern Pulaski with 100% of their classes virtually, be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities including sports. The policy would allow middle and high school students to participate.

The second issue proposed by Chezem was for middle school students. She suggested that home-school students, who are enrolled in two classes and who were a home-school student one year prior, could participate in sports. A middle school student would be required to take either a math or English/language arts class as one of the two classes.

Her recommendation was approved.

One of the final changes the board approved involved the athletics contests. Athletic director Bill Ball explained how the corporation will handle ticket sales because only a certain amount of people will be allowed to attend the sporting events, according to IHSAA COVID-19 rules. He used the example that when it comes to football games, the only people who will be attending the games will be parents of the home team and the visitors.