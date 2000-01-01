Eastern Pulaski approves hiring interim principal
By:
Amber L. Tomlinson
The Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation Board approved the resignation of the high school principal and at the same time approved the hiring of an interim principal until the end of the year.
School board members approved the resignation of high school principal Jeremy Tucker and hired Michael Kelley as the interim, during a regular meeting Monday evening.
