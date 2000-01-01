Eastern Pulaski approves new varsity boys’ basketball coach, bus driver pay increase

New boys basketball coach Cameron Bennington was one of the many employments that were approved at a recent regular Eastern Pulaski school board meeting held on Monday, May 9. Bennington will take the role of head varsity boys' basketball coach as well as social studies and P.E. teacher for Winamac High School. Superintendent Dara Chezem said that he has three years of teaching experience and was varsity assistant basketball coach at McCutcheon High School for three years, junior varsity assistant coach for Lebanon for two years, and student assistant of the IUPUI men's basketball team. In addition to the new employments, the board also approved to increase bus driver pay to $100 per route this next year. Bus drivers will now be included in the employee staff handbook rather than having a separate transportation handbook.