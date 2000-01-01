Eastern Pulaski board of finance reconvenes for new year

The Eastern Pulaski board of finance met on Monday, Jan. 9 to reconvene its members and to review the corporation's finances ahead of the new year. Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation Treasurer Stefanie Grandstaff gave an overview of the district's finances. She first reviewed the investment report, highlighting the investment CD they just opened up with First Federal Savings Bank. Grandstaff told the board that they are anticipating to see a 2.75% interest earnings on the $2 million CD with First Federal Savings Bank. She also reviewed fund balances, pointing out that some were grouped together and that the federal grants are showing negative balances, because they are reimbursable at the end of each month.