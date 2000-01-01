Eastern Pulaski board learns about Indiana Literacy Cadre

The Eastern Pulaski school board learned more about the Indiana Literacy Cadre as well as voiced approval of many donations. All of these items and more were covered during a regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 9. Elementary Instructional Coach Susie Schultz presented during the Spotlight on Education about her new role and the week-long training she had received in Indianapolis. She said that the Indiana Literacy Cadre has been in existence for about five years and Eastern Pulaski just had the opportunity to join this past year. The overall goal of the cadre is to work to support schools in achieving Indiana's goal of having 95% of students pass IREAD by 2027. The Indiana Literacy Cadre helps ensure students receive the foundational literacy skills they need for lifelong success. In order to measure progress, the Indiana Department of Education has established key performance indicators (KPIs) for the 2023-2024 school year.