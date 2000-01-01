Home / News / Eastern Pulaski Community School Board approves employee recruitment stipends

By: 
Megan Galbreath

A $100 recruitment stipend was approved by the Eastern Pulaski school board during a regular meeting on Monday, March 13. Before it was approved, corporation superintendent Dara Chezem explained that it has been difficult lately to fill some of their empty positions. She proposed a $100 recruitment stipend to any staff member who refers someone for an open position and they are hired. Another $100 will be offered after the recommended employee has completed 30 days of work.

