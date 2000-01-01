Eastern Pulaski Community School Board approves new guideline for liability insurance

Back at the July 12 meeting, Superintendent Chezem introduced to the board the $2 million recommendation that she proposed for the school's liability insurance for outside organizations that want to use the school's facilities. Her ability to set that guideline only came after the passage of Policy 75-01. She added that the $2 million guideline would start Jan. 1, 2022. The school board members who were present ultimately approved that amount and the future guideline. The members who were present were Joe Cunningham, Scott Hansen, Beth Ruff and Tim Rausch.