Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation to install interactive boards district wide

A $337,873 interactive board project for all classrooms corporation wide was unanimously approved by the Eastern Pulaski school board during a regular meeting on Monday, April 10. The 75 inch interactive panels are Promethean boards and will be mounted to each classroom's white board. There will also be a couple of mobile boards, mounted on rolling carts. Shannon Burgess briefly demonstrated what the board can do, showing the room that multiple students can use the board at once. She also demonstrated the drag and drop, duplicate and magic ink options as well as its infinite canvas and split screen.