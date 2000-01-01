Eastern Pulaski discusses new administrative position

Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation Superintendent Dan Foster is looking at ways to better assist the staff and hiring a new position might be the answer.

Foster said he spoke with several teachers, staff and administration, specifically in the middle and high schools, as to what the corporation could do to help them. The suggestions became part of a wish list and it appears hiring more administration might be the answer. Foster informed the school board during a regular school board meeting Monday evening that the teachers are not asking for a raise or bonus because a position was not refilled but they are asking for someone like an assistant principal.

Some of the duties that were listed appeared to be more of an assistant principal role and a license would be required, according to boardman Larry Beach.

The salary range for the position was estimated to be between $185,000 and $205,000. The position would be an extra 20 days of work compared to teachers.

School board members said they support the position but they would like to see a little more focus on the responsibilities. There was also a question of who the person would answer to if he or she is working at both the middle and high schools.

A motion was approved to proceed with the assistant position.